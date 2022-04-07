They take the wrong plane and end up 1200 kilometers from home. This is what happened last March 21 to a young English couple on their return from a holiday in Spain. The boyfriends are convinced that they have taken flight Ryanair for London Stansted instead they found themselves a Madrid.

The story, told only now on the columns of the “Mirror “a well-known British newspaper, happened in the airport of Marseille. Elise And Jessy, after having passed the traditional security checks, they took the wrong path. In their haste, therefore, they boarded a flight to Spain and not to the United Kingdom, as planned at the start. It would not even have been enough to scan the travel coupon three times to bring them back on the right path, that is to say home.

Jessy, in fact, reveals that she realized the mistake only one hour after take-off, when a stewardess had mentioned the Spanish capital aloud and above all at the moment of landing. “We thought – reveal the boyfriends – that we had dreamed it. However, when we heard the flight attendants start speaking in Spanish, we had no idea how that was possible “ .

Despite the inexplicable mistake, young people, albeit with five hours late, they still managed to re-enter Great Britain. The ground crew, after understanding what had happened and seeing the boys in total panic, made sure that the two could take the first available flight to the UK capital.

Meanwhile, Ryanair wanted to clarify the dynamics of the facts which would be different from what the couple said. According to the low cost company, the two would not have followed the route indicated after the gate, but would have passed in an unauthorized area. This distraction would have proved decisive, considering then how the facts went.