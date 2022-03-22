“They talked as if they had to reclaim Chernobyl” – Corriere.it

Meeting in the guesthouse Military guesthouse in via Castro Pretorio in Rome, room reserved for international delegations. On one side of the table is the general Sergey Kikot, deputy commander of the chemical, radiological, biological defense department of the Russian army together with at least ten soldiers. On the other, the general Luciano Portolano – at the time commander of the IOC, the Joint Operational Command – and the heads of the Technical-Scientific Committee, Agostino Miozzo and Fabio Ciciliano. The request to plan the activities that could be carried out by the Russian contingent in our country comes directly from Palazzo Chigi. Kikot immediately explicit: We are here on the basis of a very high level political agreement. So we can do anything to help you. We want to sanitize the entire Italian territory by also entering public offices and all locations at risk.



The fight Portolano and Miozzo clarify that the only interventions may concern hospitals and Rsa, residences for the elderly where there were already dozens of deaths due to the Coronavirus. Kikot insists and the meeting is interrupted. Portolano consults with his colleagues, the negotiation goes on for hours and in the end it is decided not to give in. But the tones are harsh. Miozzo remembers it very well: Kikot’s debut was particularly intrusive, rough. He talked as if they were going to clean up Chernobyl after the nuclear explosion. He told us that the high-level agreements provided for sanitization throughout the territory and said that they intended to sanitize all buildings, including public ones. The conversation was interrupted several times but with Portolano we decided not to accept any offer of that type. The meeting ended with permission to enter only some health facilities. It was later confirmed to us that they had sanitized many streets.

The hospitals What happened next is only partially known. The Russians arrive in Lombardy and stay for two months. They collaborate with health facilities with free access to the wards. A few months after the New Yorker writes that they had processed the DNA of a Russian citizen who tested positive in Italy for research on Sputnik. A year later, in April 2021, an agreement was closed with the Spallanzani hospital in Rome precisely for the Sputnik experiment, despite the EMA’s refusal to approve the Russian vaccine. The collaboration was terminated a few days ago, three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Sensitive data What else did the top-level political agreement Kikot spoke of? And above all, what health information did the Russians have access to? Among those responsible for the mission were Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, and Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg. Both employees of the Rospotrebnadzor, the civilian health facility to which Putin on January 27, 2020 had entrusted the supervision of the fight against the epidemic. The same people who later supervised the agreement signed with Spallanzani of Rome for research on the Sputnik vaccine.

