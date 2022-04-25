They temporarily prevent the Biden government from ending Title 42

(Credit: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the Joe Biden administration in the US from ending a Trump-era pandemic restriction on the US-Mexico border, according to a Monday court filing.

The Biden administration had been on track to end the public health authority, known as Title 42 and invoked in March 2020, on May 23. Meanwhile, border officials have continued to use authority to turn away migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Monday’s decision is unlikely to change the situation on the ground, given that the public health authority remains in place, but it may affect the administration’s plans.

More than 20 states had asked the court to stop the administration from ending Title 42, and last week they asked the court to intervene immediately. The Justice Department, in response, told the court that it should deny the request. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

“The Court discussed the Motion for Temporary Restraining Order [ECF No. 24] filed by the plaintiffs. For the reasons set forth in the record, the Court announced its intention to grant the motion. The parties will consult on the specific terms to be included in the temporary restraining order and attempt to reach an agreement,” the Monday document read.

“We applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to uphold Title 42,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The Biden administration cannot continue in blatant disregard of existing laws and required administrative procedures.”

“In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office has just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in effect. This is a huge victory for Border Security, but the fight continues,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted Monday.

Texas filed a separate case that also seeks to block the end of the authority. The Texas federal judge has yet to rule on that motion.