They test the “resistant” armor of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and show the disappointing result (VIDEO)

The device is designed with an Armor aluminum frame and a new generation of glass with which it should better withstand falls.

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, was subjected to a series of drop resistance tests and did not pass the test, so the author of the test recommends potential users to protect the ‘smartphone’ with a case.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is designed with an Armor” brushed aluminum frame.incredibly tough“, which acts as armor, highlights Samsung. While the composition of the front and back of the device’s casing is based on a new generation of glass, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, with which the phone can withstand “better to falls and offers scratch resistance.

To verify these statements, the person in charge of the YouTube channel PBKreviews subjected the ‘smartphone’ to a total of eight hits on a concrete surface. After the first fall, from about 80 centimeters high, two of the lenses of the camera system broke and cracks were observed on the bottom edge of the phone’s frame. With the following tests, the cracks increased and, on the fourth drop, the screen began to show scratches, although the device continued to work.

After the eighth and final test, from a height of approximately 1.80 meters, the cracks everywhere in the device worsened and the screen stopped working. Finally, the blogger said he was “disappointed” because the Gorilla Glass Victus+ crystal presented cracks from the first blows.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale from March 11, at a starting price of $1,200 in the US market.

