they think they are poor – Publimetro Chile

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they have given something to talk about on more than one occasion about the way in which they have decided to raise their children Wyatt, 7 years old, and Dimitri, 5 years. The celebrities told how their education is and will be, based on humility, just as they were raised.

During an interview on the Australian radio show Kylie & Jackie O, Mila explained that they want their children to have their feet on the ground and learn to create their own path, thanks to work and not the ease of having rich parents.

The Famous they want them to have the same education they received and have surprised with their decisions.

The parenting lessons from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

learn to be poor

The actress revealed that they will make her lead a life of “poor” to their children, so that they have a sense of value.

“We both have very humble origins and we have grown up being poor,” said the actress, “even though mom and dad have money, they are poor,” she mentioned.

Both have shown that they are not in favor of wasting money, so they lead a relatively simple life and seek that their children are not typical “Hollywood kids”.

They will have no inheritance

Although the stars add up to a fortune of at least $170 million approximately, they would be giving a life lesson to their firstborn by letting them know that they will not have their inheritance.

They have decided that their money will go to charities, but, they do not deny that they will help them in any undertaking that they propose.

“Of course, when they grow up and want to start a business, I will invest in it as long as there is a good plan behind it. But we do not want them to be left to wait for an inheritance. We hope that this motivates them to fight to have what they have had or, at least, to get a piece of it,” Kutcher said.

For the Christmas They have asked the grandparents not to shower their children with many gifts and to only have one package for each one.

“They no longer value what it is to have a detail. They just want you to give them things,” Mila said.