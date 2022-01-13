they thought he was dead (VIDEO)

They thought he was dead. The puppy who was devastated with deep wounds and visibly undernourished is now well and it’s their own doing.

And a chilling story that of Travolta, a puppy found so badly damaged that his rescuer thought he was dead.

Its story begins when an Uber driver he noticed her body by the side of the road, they think it was of a dead puppy approached and found that the baby was still breathing.

The boy then immediately contacted the Kentucky Humane Society which usually helps animals in these deleterious conditions.

Only the first in fact in the parking lot of the association was found in conditions very similar to the baby Travolta a dog named later Ethan.

The dog Travolta , a mixed breed puppy was found in such bad condition that his rescuer believed he was dead, when he arrived at the association’s veterinarians he was in the balance between life and death was “ covered in urine and feces “ with “open and infected bedsores all over the body “ And “a severely infected scrotum that was covered with larvae. “The little one was visibly gaunt making the volunteers understand that in his short life he had suffered terribly from hunger.

The puppy who was left for dead finds a friend

Thanks to the care of the association the little one who had been given up for dead is on the mend, and if era reduced so badly that he could not raise his head thanks to the intervention of the volunteers it is getting back on track.

His wounds have in fact been cleaned and treated, his coat has been eradicated from parasites and thanks to a continuous and healthy diet he has even managed to gain weight.

After the discovery and partial recovery of Travolta, own Ethan, the dog that only a year earlier had arrived in the same condition as little Travolta, and that thanks to the care of the staff of the Kentucky Humane Society not only is he healed but he has found a family, he is arrived at the shelter and visited the little sick dog.

If initially during the first minutes of the meeting recorded on video both were a bit shy, after a few minutes they have started playing together.

The view of Ethan it was a real healthy touch for the baby’s health, and gave him the desire and strength to heal. It is really true, whoever finds a friend finds a treasure.

