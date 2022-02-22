They thrashed Antigua and Barbuda in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup

James

The Women’s Mexican National Team beat his similar 0-8 Old and bearded at Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. Getting his second victory in a row heading to the World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The tricolor team that commands Monica Vergara It was absolute dominator, from start to finish. The eight annotations were divided, since there were four goals for each time.

Stephanie Mayor (24′ and 33′), Rebecca Bernal (27′), Alice Cervantes (42′), Katty Martinez (61′), Maricarmen Reyes (64′), Caroline Jaramillo (75′) and Myra Delgadillo (95′) were in charge of giving victory to Mexico.

Players of the Mexican Women's National Team before the game

With this result, the Women’s Mexican National Team walk with perfect step; six possible points from the two games they have played, accumulating a goal difference of ‘+17’ and not conceding.

Last Thursday, February 17, they defeated 9-0 Surinam at Nuevo Leon University Stadium.

His next commitments will be against Eel (March 9) and Puerto Rico (March 12), and thus culminate with the group stage.

Players of the Mexican Women's National Team celebrating a goal

