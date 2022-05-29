They throw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum

The Mona Lisa was the victim of a new attack at his home, in the Louvre Museum, in Paris. And the moment quickly flooded social media.

The painting “La Gioconda”, by Leonardo da Vinciwas shocked by what appears to be a piece of cake thrown by a visitor, while the usual crowd surrounded the famous cultural attraction.

Photos and videos shared on social networks show the painting with what appears to be the impact of the white cake. The oil painting was not damaged, as it is protected by glass that has stopped other attacks in the past.

Staff of the Parisian museum did not take long to clean the work, while dozens of onlookers recorded the moment with their cell phones, separated from the frame by a black protective tape.

In one of the videos shared by a user of Twitter, a black wheelchair can be seen abandoned in front of the oil painting, before another employee arrived to remove it. According to the person sharing the video, the attack was carried out by a man in a wheelchair wearing a wig who got up to throw the cake.

The Louvre Museum, which precisely has the Mona Lisa in its Twitter image, He has not issued a statement about the event. The identity of the person responsible for the incident is unknown at this time.

The Mona Lisa has suffered other attacks over the years, according to The country, two of them occurred in 1956, when a man threw acid at him and another threw a stone at him. In 1974, a woman threw a type of red spray at him when it was on display at the Tokyo National Museum, and in August 2009, a tourist threw a cup of tea at him.

The work, owned by France Since the beginning of the 16th century, it has been protected by multiple security systems and set at a stable temperature for optimal preservation. Millions of people visit it each year, and many consider it to be the most famous painting in the world.