They throw ice at Christian Nodal during a concert in Bolivia (booing and late arrival)

The Mexican singer continues to attract the attention of the crowds after his separation from the media with Belinda and in Bolivia his fans were watching his every step.

As part of your tour Outlaw, Christian Nodal appeared on Friday, June 17, in the eastern city of Santa Cruz and on Saturday, June 18, in the Cochabamba power plant, on his first visit to Bolivia.

While everything seemed to be going in order, the Show on Friday the 17th had its complications.

According to data circulating in local media, together with videos that went viral on social networks, the interpreter of Goodbye Love Y bottle after bottle was angered by the reaction of a group of attendees at the Real Santa Cruz Stadium, Bolivia.

According to the evidence, the Mexican singer did not have a good time with some fans because they booed him and threw ice at him for going out late to sing.

Nodal experienced moments of tension because that day he faced some problems with the organizers and several attendees.

The Mexican singer showed his annoyance, was energetic with the people who threw ice at him and asked to be expelled from the premises.

“Take them to the chin**** and pay them for their ticket, They are not throwing ice at me because I respect them and they are not respecting me… please respect me,” Nodal told the organizers.

The Mexican singer was also satisfied with the people who supported and understood him. However, that was not the only bitter drink that the Mexican artist experienced. On Sunday the 19th, a concert was scheduled at the Rafael Mendoza stadium in La Paz, but hours earlier than expected, the company JG Music published a statement and indicated that the presentation was canceled due to “breach of contract.”

