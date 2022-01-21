“They told me I was fat, now I’m happy to be in Naples. Spalletti? He doesn’t scream like Gattuso”

Stanislav Lobotka, midfielder of the Naples, spoke live to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples during transmission “Radio Goal”. The following is highlighted:

“Is the current one the best Lobotka? I’m happy in Naples because I’m playing a lot of games because I didn’t have the opportunity to play a lot before, it was a difficult moment. I was thinking about changing teams because I wanted to play and enjoy the space. Spalletti compared to Gattuso has shown that he believes in my qualities and now I’m playing a lot ”.

“Hamsik’s words? They helped me a lot especially with the fans. Many didn’t understand how a 25 million player couldn’t play, they said I was fat. He was great, he helped me in difficult moments “.

“The relationship with the coach? Spalletti doesn’t scream much like Gattuso. I like how he wants us to play and how he communicates with us, I really like him because above all he makes me play ”.

“Moment of the championship? Many teams when they play in our stadium only think about defending themselves. Juve and Bologna pressed us hard, so we were able to take advantage of our qualities to score, unlike Sampdoria and Spezia who closed a lot. Now we have to think about winning as many races as possible in the championship ”.

PHOTO: Imago – Lobotka Napoli interview

“Scudetto? Now it is possible to fight for the Scudetto, we are strong and we know it. We always knew we could play it with everyone. Now we are close to the top again, we have to win all the games, both against the small and against the big ones ”.

“Which module do I prefer? I prefer to play at 3, but I know how to do well at 2 regardless of the teammates I have at my side. There is a lot of cooperation between us, so it doesn’t matter how many we play in midfield ”.

“Does Napoli have the best midfield in Italy? We have many strong players in midfield, many can fill multiple roles. I think it is also good for a coach to have so many players with these qualities ”.

“The footballer who inspired me the most? When he was a boy I liked Ronaldinho, now I like Messi, Modric, Kroos, Iniesta, Verratti, Thiago Alcantara: all the players who play or have played in my role more or less “.

“How am I in Naples? I like Naples and the mentality of the people. The climate is fantastic and the atmosphere is special. They have a similar way of thinking to mine, they are never in a hurry. I am very happy to play in this city ”.