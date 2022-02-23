“They told me that I was never going to play soccer, that I would be a drug addict and that I would dedicate myself to smoking marijuana”

2022-02-23

At 23, life has given him some blows, he grew up without his parents, they rejected him for being too thin when he started his football career, but now he has become one of the key pieces of the Honduran Progress. Christian Sacaza, the originator of Stephen River, Colonthe same community where he is from Romell Quitoadds three goals in this Clausura and has the team dreaming of salvation. SEE MORE: Table of scorers of the National League of Honduras The striker spoke with DIEZ and recounted some of the difficulties he had in his career and his desire to go abroad in the future. “It makes me laugh when I talk about my childhood, I have been a long-suffering person. I am from Río Esteban, Colón. I started in the Major League with Atlético Pinares, but I didn’t stay there because they said I was too thin. I told the president that I was going to come back, then I went to Sonaguera FC and scored around 10 goals. I returned to Pinares, I did the preseason, I stayed and we were champions in second”, he said. Then he drops an extremely cruel sentence about what they prophesied about his life. “I lived with some uncles who had vices, but I never had problems with them, I didn’t grow up with my parents. In the town they told me that I was never going to play soccer, since I was very combative, that I would be a drug addict and that I would dedicate myself to smoking marijuana, that they were going to kill me when I was 22 years old, and things like that. “I was a rebel, I can’t lie to you about that, but thank God I’ve gotten better at it. Sometimes I’ve had problems with the coach John Jairo Lopez therefore, nothing out of the ordinary, but lately it hasn’t happened again”, he reveals.

His personal life does not hide it and it is to be admired. Christian Sacaza He assures that he likes a quiet life, but he does not deny that he does drink some beer at family gatherings. “I’ve never smoked, drinking beers yes, it’s normal, I won’t lie about that either.” the 10th of Honduran Progress He will continue to give everything on the field until he reaches his goals. “My dream is to leave abroad and debut with the National Team, I give my best to be able to achieve it”. GET TO TRAINING ON FOOT Without feeling less Christian Sacaza He said that he walks to team practices. “I go to training on foot, I live with Oidel Pérez, Leslie Heráldez and Julián Martínez and they always advise me and I like to listen to them, sometimes I am rebellious, but I try to improve that in my life,” he said. Several teams are already after the Honduran player, but his mind is for now on the Honduras Progress.

“I don’t have a representative, but this year I will have if everything goes well. About going to Colombia, there is still nothing concrete, of course I want to go and if it is to the United States, delighted. They have called me from Canada and the United States; Quito’s representative wants to manage my race. And teams that have called me, almost all of them from the League”, he said. “I am very happy for everything that is happening to me in my career, in the team things are going in the best way despite the fact that we did not start the tournament well. We dream of saving ourselves and fighting for the league. I long to play a final”, mentioned the youngster. The striker, who went through a process Under-20 when he played in the second division with the Atletico Pinares He commented that when he arrived at Honduras Progreso he thought he would not give the width, but it was not like that. “It’s pure work, the truth is that when I came here I thought it wasn’t going to go well for me, but it didn’t. I feel the best with the club, there are only others here, we all fight on the pitch so that we can get the results”. Sacaza remembered all the difficulties he faced when he started soccer. The catracho was summoned for the first time to the Honduran national team in the past triple date of the octagonal of Concacaf although it did not manage to debut.