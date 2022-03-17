“They told us that we would become stray dogs”: UES medical students denounce abuses by teachers

Medical students of the UES denounced abuses, in the Salvador Allende square, of the central campus. / Gabriel Aquinas.

After the commotion over the death of a seventh-year medical student at the University of El Salvador, a group of her classmates denounced abuses by the doctorate professors.

“We have concentrated because we are tired, all medical students, of the psychological damage to which many of us are subjected, before teachers who really believe that humiliating us and trampling us in a discussion, in some exhibition, are going to make us really learn. ”.

Ana Arevalo

Third year medical student.

The students pointed out that the abuse and humiliation begin in the basic area, that is, when they have not yet attended hospitals, but this continues during the years of practice.



Photography by Gabriel Aquino.

“We are students who want to be doctors, on some occasions they told us that we could become, in the chain, we would become stray dogs, that would be the students”pointed out another second-year medical student who did not want to reveal her name, for fear of reprisals from her teachers.

Yesterday, social networks were the escape route where many students made the label trend #NoAlMaltreatmentInMedicineafter it was pointed out that the death of the student was a suicide, due to teacher harassment and work overload.

The label collects testimonies from doctors and medical students who have suffered harassment and punishment in their hospital practices; one of those is the doctor Ricardo Quinonez: “I was R (resident) of general surgery, they punished me with a shift ‘LuLu’ (which means) from Monday to Monday in social security, the order was that they didn’t send me to sleep, they put me in any room there was… .the dr. P and doctor Mario Interiano hid me in the plaster room so that I could rest for two hours, ”she writes.

Anonymously, another student said that this “practice” is historical and that the student’s rights are not respected.



Doctors have shown solidarity on social networks and have called for an end to mistreatment. / Gabriel Aquinas.

A law to regulate the practices

In January 2019, the Legislative Assembly approved the Special Law for the regulation of the clinical practices of rotating internship students, social year, resident doctors and dentists in the process of specialization.

Article o1 of this regulation says that the objective is to “unify and regulate the necessary processes for teaching and academic technical learning during the clinical practices of the students”, and at the time the importance of regulating that the practices were regulated at the time was pointed out. 10 hours per shift.

The law also created the Council for Teaching and Academic Learning of clinical practices, regulated by the Ministry of Health, Education, Universities, Superior Council of Public Health, Surveillance Board of the Medical Profession, Military Health Command, Salvadoran Institute of Social Security and the Salvadoran Institute for the Rehabilitation of the Invalid.



The students ask to be respected by the teachers and that the decantura regulate the teaching methods. /Gabriel Aquinas.

However, doctors from public hospitals later said that the law had not been allocated funds to implement.

When asked about the complaints, through a phone call, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the UES, Josefina Sibrián, told Diario El Mundo that she will have a meeting with the board of directors of the faculty to rule on the case. .

Also, this newspaper asked for a reaction from the Medical College, but they responded: “In this case, the Medical College does not have the qualifications to give an opinion.”