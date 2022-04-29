they took the celebration to the hospital where their DT is hospitalized

Sinisa Mihajlovic @sinisamihajlovic_

The players of bologna They celebrated the victory at home against Inter for matchday 20 of Serie A at the Sant’Orsola hospital in the Italian city with his coach Sinisa Mihajlovicwhich for about a month is confined by a box of leukemia. The moment was captured through a video that has gone viral in the last few hours.

The soccer players of the “Rojiazul” team They approached the clinic to, from outside, encourage the technical director, after the victory against one of the Calcio cheerleaders. Two floors away, the footballers applauded the former player, who thanked the gesture coming out of the window accompanied by his nurses. Later, her directors dedicated a special song to her (“Sinisa is on”). Then, the emotion of the athletes is noticed.

Finally, the footage takes a speech by Mihajlović that cannot be heard due to the distance of the cameraman with the room. At the same time, one of the players thanks his leader.

The Mihajlović’s emotional announcement

“leukemia is back”, explained the Croatian coach at a press conference about a month ago. In 2019, the former soccer player from Latium Y Rome, among other teams, had overcome the clinical picture. However, the pathology returned.

“As you know, I undergo very extensive tests after two and a half years ago he suffered from high-risk myeloid leukemia. In recent years, my recovery has been excellent, but these diseases are insidious and the latest tests have set off the alarms and there may be a risk that the disease will reappear. To prevent this from happening, I have been advised to embark on a treatment that nip this negative hypothesis in the bud”.

Siniša Mihajlović played for the Yugoslavian national team in the ’98 World Cup; on the field of play, he stood out for his superb left-footed shot from mid-range free kicks (Instagram Siniša Mihajlović /)

With some humor, and a lot of fighting spirit, the exquisite free throw taker in his playing days spoke directly to his illness. “You can see that he is very brave to face someone like me again. If the first lesson wasn’t enough, I’ll give you another. This is the path of life, made of descents and curves. There are also potholes where you can fall, but You must always find the strength to get back up. I know I’m in good hands”, commented Mihajlovic, in a press conference that he called at the last minute.

At the same time, he admitted to being more “serene” that when the ailment was detected at the time, and explained that he would follow the team he commands from his hospital room. “I know what I have to do and the situation is different. I hope the time is short. I will do my best to make it faster, but I will have to skip some matches. Already I have everything I need to follow the training sessions and the matches prepared in the room that will welcome me”.

