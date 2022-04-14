They transfer the body of Freddy Rincón to Legal Medicine

Freddy Rincón died on the night of April 13, days after he suffered a car accident in Cali. At night, they confirmed from the Imbanco clinic that the former player died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

They also reported that all possible efforts were made to save his life, but in the end, the former player of the Colombian National Team perished.

In the morning hours this April 14, It was confirmed that the body of the former soccer player was removed from the clinic in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Forensic medicine agents arrived at the clinic at dawn to carry out an inspection and remove Rincón’s body from the premises. This is because the procedures established for a death under circumstances such as that of the former soccer player, which occurs after a traffic accident, are followed.

At the moment, the body was transferred to Legal Medicine in Cali, whose headquarters are a few blocks from the Pascual Guerrero stadium and the place where the sinister road occurred that ended up taking the life of Freddy Eusebio Rincón.

Mourning in Cali for the death of Rincón

After hearing the news of the death of the former soccer player, The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, decreed three days of mourning in the Valle del Cauca capital in homage to the “colossus of Buenaventura”.

In addition, he indicated that his body will be resting in a burning chamber at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

“I have decreed 3 days of mourning in our city in the face of the painful death of Freddy Rincón, I have directed that the Secretaries of Government, Security and Justice and Communications make themselves available to the family to organize his funeral, we have arranged for the Pascual Guerrero Stadium so that he rests in a burning chamber. Peace in his grave,” the president wrote.