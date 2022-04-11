They treated him as a drug addict for drinking mate, he went viral and hopes that the story reaches Zoe Saldaña

Stories on social networks that tell great anecdotes that would have been lost at another time are more than common, but thanks to social networks they reach unexpected places. Is this the case of Uriel De Simoniwho posted an amazing story that went viral very quickly.

De Simoni published a tweet that said: “Che, the neighbors left me this note under the door” and illustrated the message with a photo of a piece of paper with a text. The text was in English and read: “Hello love, could you please stop take your drugs in public? We have kids and now they want to drink from that straw cup too. Greetings”.

The paper perfectly describes the situation of several Argentines who emigrate outside the countryas in the case of the user, who lives in England, which are constantly faced with the ignorance of foreigners towards the most popular national drink. This often makes them think that it is a type of drug that is consumed through the light bulb, which generates some bad first impressions. These are some of the reactions that mate can cause for someone who doesn’t know him.

The user clarifies that he replied to the complaint with another note, in which he writes sarcastically: “Sorry, friend! Tell your boys that join too, we have fried cake, chipacito and Don Satur. Yours, the kid uri”.

Finally, it also calls for this story to reach Zoe Saldana, renowned American actress who is a fan of mate. She has already acknowledged that she drinks mate frequently, and has been seen more than once on Hollywood sets consuming the brew.

The actress dressed for her role as Gamora in The Avengers drinking mate on the recording set

The original post has more than 60 thousand likesY almost 3 thousand retweetsso it can be said that it is a true viral tweet.

Obviously, due to the nature of the image, and the humor of the claim, the comments were filled with cool answers and similar personal stories, these are the best:

Users always remember this amazing image that came out of Yahoo Answers several years ago

A user also takes the opportunity to comment on her personal story: “A friend from Holland once asked me: -What is the name of what the gauchos take to get high before herding the cows? -A cup with a light bulb?” -Yes -That’s not a drug! Besides, a touch of common sense: how high are you going to herd cows? You go how IiiiUuuuuUu ”

Another great meme about our way of behaving abroad

A meme about the “harder drugs“Is it so?

A user shares the unusual thought that mate is a drug and adds more than 20 thousand likes

A Mexican user shares his experience: “I’m Mexican, and the first times they see me drinking mate they always assume it’s a drugNow a couple of questions, South American friends, do you mind if someone from another region drinks mate? Do you see it as cultural appropriation?” to which another responds “No, we don’t believe in cultural appropriation. I worked in a multi and every foreigner who came we made him drink mate with alfajores and then we took them to eat asado with fernet. Many bought their own mate and thermos.”

More demonstrations of how mate is a drugJust not in the way we imagine…

Another personal story about the alleged drug shared by the user The peeled: “In a construction site in Marbella, Spain. The Umbrellas with the traditional mid-morning tereré (cold mate) appears the engineer in charge who was alerted by some Moroccans, kindly asking if it wasn’t too early to get high“.

Other users share photos of celebrities drinking mate:

Finally, a user rescues a well-known meme, which has a gaucho as the protagonist.