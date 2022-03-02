They turn Halo 3 into a Dragon Ball fighting game

Being a fan of Halo is a really incredible moment for everything we are experiencing, this of course includes the launch of Halo Infinite that took place in December of last year, as well as the long-awaited television series that will finally be released this month. it just started

Something that has also been seen is the resurgence from the ashes of the Master Chief Collection, this incredible collection with classic titles from the saga such as Halo 3 that was gradually launching deliveries on PC, in addition to solving and correcting the problems that followed having since its launch in 2014.

Halo 3 becomes a fighting game through mods

One effect we’ve seen since these titles have been on PC is that users can modify things through mods, something that we have seen even with Halo Infinite itself, which barely began to have content of this type on the networks almost immediately after its launch.

And it seems that the potential of the fans has no end with this type of thing, since we have seen how some users have converted Halo 3 in a fighting game with movements like Dragon Ball, something that can be seen in the tweet that we leave below, but you can see the full demo on YouTube.

Day 3 of turning #Halo 3 into a fighting game. Ultimate moves are insane… and very fun. pic.twitter.com/zBN9GQjXEd — RejectedShotgun (@RejectedShotgun) February 28, 2022

It seems that the fans are very happy to be able to create this type of content, since it seems that Halo 3 is the favorite title of the series for it and it is demonstrated daily.