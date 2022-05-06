They uncover alleged COURTSHIP of Amber Heard and Eduardo Verastegui; these would be the TESTS

The controversy of judgment Come in Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It continues to give a lot to talk about around the world, because more and more information comes to light that leaves all the followers of the case with their mouths open and, now it was the turn of the actress to give her testimony about what she lived with her ex-husband and also an actor.

And, is that according to the YouTube channel, Gossip No Like, Eduardo Verastegui would have been groom in a past of Amber HeardWell, they managed to discover her name on the list provided by the clinical and forensic psychologist, Dawn Hughes, where she wrote to the ex-partners of the Aquaman actress.

Related news

In this list there are also names of great celebrities such as James Franco, Elon Musk, Johnny Depp, Valentino Lanús, a certain Eduardo, as well as a Travis and a Mark. What made it clear that Lanús was not the only famous Mexican who managed to conquer Amber Heard.

According to Gossip No Like, the name of a “Edward”, so the drivers confirmed that it is neither more nor less than the actor from the telenovela Alma Rebelde.

Said document that was shared on the day of the trial where Amber Heard gave his version of the events, indicates that he allegedly had a relationship with Eduardo Verastegui when she was 18 and 19 years old and he was between 29 and 30, stating that they never had sexual relations.

Valentino Lanús also tops the list of ex-partners of Amber Heard

Another famous Mexican who appeared on the list of ex-partners of Amber Heard it was VAlentino Lanuswho were dating 16 years ago, in 2006 where the actor was at the top of his career starring in several television hits such as “Alborada” or “Amar sinlimites” while the actress was just starting her career in Hollywood.

Both would have known each other through mutual friends and, at that time, the couple did not attract much attention since Amber Heard She was just starting her acting career and was not yet as recognized as she is now. At the beginning of her courtship, Lanús was 31 years old and she was 20. They dated for 10 months and it is rumored that there was a marriage proposal, but the actress wanted to focus on her career.