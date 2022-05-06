Entertainment

They uncover alleged COURTSHIP of Amber Heard and Eduardo Verastegui; these would be the TESTS

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

The controversy of judgment Come in Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It continues to give a lot to talk about around the world, because more and more information comes to light that leaves all the followers of the case with their mouths open and, now it was the turn of the actress to give her testimony about what she lived with her ex-husband and also an actor.

And, is that according to the YouTube channel, Gossip No Like, Eduardo Verastegui would have been groom in a past of Amber HeardWell, they managed to discover her name on the list provided by the clinical and forensic psychologist, Dawn Hughes, where she wrote to the ex-partners of the Aquaman actress.

