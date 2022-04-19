They uncover how Gullit Peña, ex del Tri, hid that he came to the practices

How did Peña hide his ped…

April 18, 2022 03:00 a.m.

An element with a lot of talent but that perhaps lacked that dose of mentality to make the leap in quality and not generate this type of thing that was leaked on social networks and for which he is condemned more.

More Tri news:

He hit the DT del Tri and they punish him, goodbye World Cup, he is not Salcedo or CH 14

That is how Carlos Pena Now he suffers the consequences for the subject of the videos that were leaked to him, in which he was seen consuming drinks that threaten his physical condition and now a new video that causes controversy.

In said video he is seen with a woman, who asks for a greeting and Peña kisses her, a situation that generated even more comments towards Gullit Peña, for what was always said, that it was an open secret, but now with the videos is confirmed, the fact of parties and excesses. Thus the former World Cup player with the Mexico national team It is in the eye of the hurricane.

How did Peña not be discovered?

In goats, According to the Peloteros PQ channel, Gullit came to sleep on the masseurs’ stretchers and it was said that the footballer had felt muscle discomfort. This is how Matías Almeyda protected him at the time.

More Tri news:

The sixth sacred cow that renounces the Tri, finally understood