They uncover that Belinda’s house in Mexico would have been bought by a politician

The political activism of singers like Belinda It is not new; However, recently the news that a Mexican politician had bought the house of “the princess of pop” in Mexico attracted attention.

And it is that although she has shown her direct support for the President, political parties and figures seeking a position within the public administration, due to their coincidence in ideas, little was known that there was such a close relationship with some official.

However, in the show program of “Gossip Dislike” They revealed that it was supposedly a politician from Morelos who settled some of the accounts of the interpreter of “Luz singravida”, including a property.

“Apparently and allegedly, Belinda’s house in Mexico would have been paid for by a famous politician from Morelos, he bled him dry,” said Javier Ceriani.

Who is the politician who allegedly bought Belinda a house?

Although neither Elisa Beristain nor Javier wanted to give the name of the friend of Christian Nodal’s ex-fiancée and only managed to say that they will investigate more details of the situation to say it in front of the cameras, after that leak several rumors have emerged that point to try to Jorge Arguelles Victorero.

The foregoing because in 2017 the actress was also in charge of accompanying the candidate for Federal Deputy Morelos and they were delivering pantries for an event.

It should be clarified that at no time has a relationship between the politician and Belinda been official. In addition, she has participated in other political events that have even earned her praise from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who at the time thanked her for her support and described her as an “extraordinary young woman who helped us in the campaign, when it was still uncertain what our triumph.”