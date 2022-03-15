They uncover the reasons why Messi is booed by PSG fans

The Argentine star Leo Messi He lived last Sunday what he had never experienced in Europe: Being booed by his own followers.

in the duel where PSG beat FC Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 from the Honduran Albert Elisthe fans of the Parisian team unloaded their annoyance against their players and “La Pulga” was one of the most noted.

Every time Messi touched the ball, the Parc des Princes booed him and his own wife Antonella Roccuzzo witnessed everything in a sector of the stands.

Two days after that event, the international press has revealed the true reasons why the Argentine was booed by the supporters of the Paris Saint Germain.

“In addition to the elimination of the Champions League, They whistle Messi because he is far below the expectations of the local fans. They thought they signed the best and they find a player with less speed, less spark and much less goal than they saw in the times of the great Barcelona,” indicates the Mundo Deportivo portal.

And they add: “The rivals take many balls from him, defensively he is a stunner and, with the ball, he has been delayed to a more comfortable and less demanding touch areaand. On top of that, he missed the penalty against Madrid. The suspense it brings in the French press in League matches is no accident. It’s not that he plays badly. It is that it no longer makes a difference and is far from being the leader they thought would lead them to win the Champions League.”.