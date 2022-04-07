They uncover who was the one who caused Blanco to hit Faitelson in Veracruz

Faitelson uncovers who was the one who caused Blanco’s coup

April 06, 2022 2:38 p.m.

Now everything is revealed. The thing is David Fatelson finally broke the silence on the subject of the blow they gave him in the stadium of Veracruz and that it went viral at that time and is now a reason for comment on all social networks.

In an interview for the Golden Scorpion, the ESPN communicator exposed the subject and considers that the subject of the coup was not only because Blanco was spoken critically, but also had another context and another burden, for which the Divo from Tepito He slammed his fist into David’s cheeks.

In the interview, the journalist uncovered that perhaps the coup occurred because in a TV broadcast, José Ramón Fernández called Blanco’s mother fat. Faitelson explained that in that program, Jose Ramón said, Faitelson, you know that fat lady, who is she?

Why does Faitelson think this caused the anger?

For the communicator, Blanco felt bad about the way a parent was called because in the broadcast he called her that, therefore, revenge.

