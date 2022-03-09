They uncover why the Atlas trembled to request the disaffiliation of Querétaro

The Atlas would not have asked for the disaffiliation of Querétaro.

The punishments that were determined after the unfortunate events in the stadium of La Corregidora, in which the famous disaffiliation of the Queretarohave left much to be desired and clubs like Atlas their hand would have shaken to demand that the regulation be applied.

Despite having been the affected club after the events, the Atlas would not have put on the table the possibility of disaffiliating Querétaro, and the reason would be economic, since the club now belongs to Jorge Alberto Hankowner of Xolos de Tijuana and hot group.

Hot is in turn a sponsor of several clubs in the Liga MX, among which are the same AtlasChivas, América, Cruz Azul, Santos, Pumas and Querétaro itself, among others, in addition to being the main digital sponsor of Liga MX since 2020.

How much Caliente pays clubs like the Atlas

According to Futbol Total, the sponsorships on the shirts of Liga MX clubs, many of which are paid for by hot groupwould cost from 20 million to 120 million pesos per season, so clubs like Atlas they would not have been willing to lose the good relationship with Hank and Grupo Hot.

