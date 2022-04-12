They unite their faith in the face of the murder of pastors – Mothers of Joel and Elisa, evangelicals murdered in Villa Altagracia, united by the tragedy

Tragedy brought them together. They had long periods without seeing their children, two young men devoted to serving God, dedicated to building his kingdom on earth.

They both lived abroad. One in Uruguay and the other in the United States.

They didn’t even know each other until the first days of April of last year, when they met together, one to bury their firstborn, and the other, the oldest of their females.

More than a year after that dark night for the Díaz Ferreras and Muñoz Marte families, these two mothers continue to be more united in their search for justice for the death of Joel and Elisa, the evangelical couple murdered on March 30, 2021 under the fire of an incessant shooting, 33 shots, with which a patrol of 9 policemen received her at the end of an evangelical campaign in Villa Altagracia.

Day after day they write to know how the process is going, Well, Emérita Marte, Elisa’s mother, was almost 2,500 kilometers away, in New York, until recently when she returned to her homeland, which she had not visited since the death of her daughter Elisa, to participate in the next court hearings.

sad and hurt

In a makeshift room with four plastic chairsare both mothers, still very sad, for the wounds that do not heal.

It is not easy to lose a child, much less in the circumstances that the event occurred, becoming worse when, living for two years in Uruguay, without sufficient resources, you have to manage a flight with several stopovers because they just called you to tell you that your firstborn died, and in a very cruel way, as was the case with Carmen Ferreras, Joel’s mother, whom he had not seen since his departure for South America, looking for a better life.

It is at home, together with the mother of her former daughter-in-law, now her new companion on the road, that they both say that it is still impossible for them to believe that one of the four children they each have is no longer in this world.

Faith and hope

But they not only share the pain, but also the hope that the case will not be forgotten and that one day they will see justice done. They have their faith in God, trusting that he accompanies them in the process.

Asked if she has questioned God about what happenedEmérita said, without hesitation: “But many times”!

She blindly believes in God, but she still doesn’t understand how two people dedicated to her service, who had both just done something for the Lord, met such a tragic end.

He still asks God why he did not prevent that, although he often implores him not to listen to him, maintaining that it is “He is the one who has given me to keep me here, he gives me incredible strength and tranquility.”

dreams of peace

It is Elisa’s visits in dreams in which she assures her that she is fine that make her feel at peace.

“Mom, don’t be like that. I don’t want to see you sad, because where I am, I’m fine.” Emérita says that Elisa mentioned her in that dream about two or three months ago, the last one in which she saw her and in which her eternal girl made a special request: that she get ready and not be sad again.

But she assures that she is not the only one who speaks to him. She affirms that in prayer she has received the Lord’s answers to that question that she sometimes regrets. “He tells me at the same time ‘don’t worry, if I allowed that, it was for something or I’m going to do what I’m going to do’, because it’s not going to stay that way”.

The same has happened with Dona Carmen. A month after Joel’s departure, in her dreams she saw him happy, laughing, as she remembers him since childhood.

Details

In your dreams

Doña Carmen said that “someone opened a door so that I could see him in a room standing and laughing. He was with Elisa and she didn’t want to sing a poem to him and I saw him laughing”, says Carmen. “You spoke to him and he was laughter”, he says.

This last expression is then ratified by Emérita. “He would go up to the house and yell at me: ‘neighbor’, and I would tell him ‘what a neighbor, or what a neighbor’. The latter is told with a melancholy gleam in his eyes, which he tries to hide with a smile.