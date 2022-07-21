They unveil the new electoral map that will govern for the next 10 years

The Constitutional Board of Review of Senatorial and Representative Electoral Districts presented this Thursday the new electoral map configured after the results of the 2020 Census -which reflected a population decrease of 439,915-, and which will govern the electoral structure of Puerto Rico for the next ten years.

as I had anticipated The new daythe new electoral configuration includes changes for three of the eight senatorial districts -Arecibo, Ponce and Mayagüez- and for 34 of the 40 representative districtsconfirmed the president of the Board and presiding judge of the Supreme Court, Maite Oronoz Rodriguez.

“That is why we worked in good faith to achieve a consensus. I am convinced that the electoral redistribution that we present to each Puerto Rican represents an equal and representative vote,” said Oronoz Rodríguez at a press conference held today in which she was accompanied by the two remaining members of the Board, Mr. Ferdinand Mercado and former representative Edwin Mundo.

Electoral redistribution is carried out by provision of the Constitution, which establishes, in its Article III on the Legislative Power, Section 4, that the division into senatorial and representative districts “shall be reviewed after each decennial census, beginning in the year 1960, by a Board that shall be composed of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, as President, and two additional members appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

Electoral Map: Division of Senate and Representative Districts (Capture)

The 2020 Census showed a population decrease of 439,915 inhabitants or 11.8% compared to 2010. The population in Puerto Rico, for 2010, was 3,725,789 and, in 2020, it was 3,285,874. With these numbers, the Board determined that the parameter for electoral redistribution in each district is 4%.

In other words, every district -representative or senatorial- that has a number of residents greater or less than 4% compared to what it had in 2010 had to be reconfigured. The work carried out by the Board this year constitutes the seventh carried out in Puerto Rico based on the guidelines of the Constitution.

What are the changes

Puerto Rico is divided into eight senatorial districts. The districts of San Juan, Bayamón, Guayama, Humacao and Carolina did not undergo significant changes, specified the presiding judge of the high judicial forum.

Instead, he reported the senatorial districts of Arecibo, Ponce and Mayagüez did have amendments. Specifically, the town of Las Marías no longer belongs to the senatorial district of Mayagüez, and Ciales left the district of Arecibo, and both go to Ponce. The senatorial districts of Arecibo and Mayagüez have more populations, and Ponce has less, according to the 2020 Census.

Oronoz Rodriguez specified that the senatorial district of Mayagüez was the one with the highest population deviation with 2.63%, while the lowest was Arecibo with 0.06%.

Senate districts according to the new electoral map by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

As for the representative districts, which are 40, most had changes for the 2024 elections. Only 25, which currently occupies it, did not undergo changes. Domingo J. Torres Garcia; on the 29th, now in the hands of the representative Jose Anibal Diaz Collazo; 32, occupied by the representative Jose “Conny” Varela; 35, represented by Sol Y. Higgins Square; the 36, of the representative Carlos “Johnny” Mendezand 37, occupied today by Angel Bulerin Ramos. In summary, there were changes in 34 representative districts.

Of the six representative districts that have not changed, only two are currently occupied by legislators from the New Progressive Party.

Oronoz Rodríguez explained that the representative district with the highest population deviation was Mayagüez with 2.20% and San Juan had the lowest deviation with 0.76%.

Representative districts according to the new electoral map by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

Anyone who wants to object to the new electoral map “can do so,” said the presiding judge of the Supreme Court. He added that they have ten days from tomorrow when the new electoral redistribution is published in the mass circulation newspapers.

“We hope that in the end the jobs can prevail without any challenge,” Mundo said.

For his part, Mercado said that it was not an easy job in which proposals were simply exchanged. He added that none of the members, despite being appointed by political entities, represent the communities to which they belong.

He described as an “untimely announcement” the one made by the chamber president, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández a few months ago to challenge the process alleging that it was unconstitutional. Hernández desisted from presenting a legal suit.

“I do not envision that there is any type of challenge,” said Mercado, who, in turn, said that there is “a lot of ignorance” about this issue.

The work of the Board began on September 30 of last year, it was reported.