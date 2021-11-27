World

they use tourists as a shield, high voltage in the center – Libero Quotidiano

Yet another Saturday of protests against the green pass in Italy, the 19th to be precise. Initially a Milan a few dozen showed up in Piazza Fontana, with the police ready to lock up the square and prevent access. In the meantime – as reported by the Newspaper – a sit-in was underway at the Arco della Pace with a few hundred people repeating phrases against the pass and especially against the Draghi government. In Piazza del Duomo, on the other hand, several hundred people gathered to pass the police barrier they mingled among the tourists present in Milan.

Shortly after, the police stopped the demonstrators from walking in the procession and then they started identifications. Most of them, however, were not wearing masks. At a certain point, however, some No green passes managed to break the garrison and head towards Via Torino, with a procession then arrived as far as the Columns of San Lorenzo. Eventually, the police blocked the demonstrators at the Diocesan Museum. And there would be at least one stop.

Other protests then occurred in Trento and Rome. In the first case there were about a hundred no vax and no Green pass, which later became more than 2 thousand. Flop, on the other hand, in the capital: it is skipped the torchlight procession against vaccines and the certificate organized on social networks. Only a few people showed up: all immediately identified by the police present.

