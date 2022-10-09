They value more than $ 6 million the shipment of cocaine seized on the Levittown beach

Agents of the Police Bureau, attached to the Preventive in Guaynabo, occupied this morning 11 bales of cocaine valued at $6,650,000 during a preventive patrol on PR-165, in front of Dos Palmas Avenue in the Levittown beach area, in Toa Baja.

Initially, the Police reported 12 bales, but after a field inspection carried out by the United Rapid Action Forces (FURA) the authorities concluded that there were 11 bundles containing 475 kilos of drugs. The test carried out on the substance confirmed that it was cocaine.

According to a press release, the agents arrived at the scene when they saw two cars parking in the area and, immediately afterwards, several individuals. Subsequently, the people fled and entered a wooded area.

“In the place, two firearms described as a Pistol, black, loaded with 36 5.56 ammunition and a CPX-2 9mm pistol with 8 9mm caliber ammunition were found right next to the vehicles and from the outside it was possible to observe, in one of the vehicles what appeared to be a bundle with controlled substances”set the report.

After FURA agents joined the intervention, the authorities found a 25-foot-long, homemade, blue boat with two 60-horsepower Yamaha Enduro motors.

Inside the boat, according to the Police, there were gasoline tanks and bales of cocaine.

According to a news report, the intervention occurred at around 2:10 am this Saturday.

The air, intelligence, and maritime units of Vega Baja and Piñones participated in the operation.

The seized vehicles were described as a white Mitsubishi Nativa bus with HUT 657 license plate, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander bus with HGN 060 license plate.

The FURA Intelligence Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating this case and searching for the individuals who fled the scene.