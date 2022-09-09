They vary prison to 4 of the case of ‘El Abusador’

Judge Francheska Pontentini, of the Second Investigating Court of the National District, varied the preventive detention of four involved in the money laundering network directed by César Emilio Peralta, alias “César el Abusador”.

Judge Pontentini ordered the release of the defendants Lidio Peña Mota, Edward Patricio Montero Cabra, Manuel Sánchez Pérez and Erick de la Cruz, thus ending preventive detention, according to what this newspaper learned from the court’s secretariat.

The judge, who knows the preliminary trial against 43 individuals and legal entities for money laundering, imposed the group payment of an economic guarantee, an exit impediment and periodic presentation.

That same magistrate refused, last week, to vary the house arrest of the accused Marisol Franco, sentimental partner of “César the Abuser”, imprisoned in a prison in the United States, after his extradition from Colombia.

The defendants appear in the file as Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón, a construction businessman; Genri Daniel Santana Badía, Jhonan Alexander Ureña Martínez, Biancis Evangeline Castellanos Miranda, Reynaldo Alberto Canela and Ramón Reinaldo Guerra Molina and that during the investigations it was determined that the network mobilized 3,500 million pesos.

Also, Octavio Dotel, Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio, alias Niño; Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez alias Alan Dollar; Nathanael Castro Cordero, alias Nato.

Data

The hit.

The network of César Emilio Peralta, alias “César el Abusador”, fell in August 2019 when the Dominican authorities dismantled his money laundering and drug trafficking organization, after an investigation of almost three years.