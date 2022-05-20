They veto Eugenio Derbez from Televisa: “I want to understand that it is because of the Mayan Train”

Eugenio Derbez confirmed that Televisa México no longer wants him, after they gave him long explanations through a message sent to someone important in the company.

During a radio interview with Javier Poza, the comedian said that he began to realize the facts when due to the Oscar ceremony, where he won the film “CODA” in which he participates, two interviews were canceled half an hour before doing them.

“Suddenly they tell me that they are forbidden to interview me. No personality told me, but the people below, that there was a rumor going around and they canceled the interviews,” he told an express question.

“(Then) I sent a message, they wanted to gild the pill and I said, no, better not. Blessed be God, there are many media where one can promote things, that one can visit. Now they are inviting me to TV Azteca to make me a tribute,” he explained.

But he still doesn’t understand things, because he can work for Emilio Azcárraga’s company, although in the US.

He was recently at Univisión to promote “The Valet”, his most recent comedy film, which premieres this Friday on the Star+ streaming platform.

“I no longer work for Televisa México, I work for Univisión, for VIX. They have not given me the exact reason, but I want to understand that it is because of the Mayan train,” he said.

The video against the Mayan Train

The actor and director of “Refunds are not accepted” and “La Familia P.Luche” was one of almost 40 artists who, last March, made a video asking Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, to stop the work of construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train, due to possible damage to underground rivers and damage to flora and fauna.

They asked for environmental impact studies, which until now the Federal Government has not presented, and that the president tour the area and not just by air.

López Obrador responded that they had surely been paid and described those who appeared there as pseudo-environmentalists, which he retracted weeks later.

During the talk with Poza, Eugenio joked about the alleged mansion he bought and that was widely spread on social networks.

“I was thinking where the rumor could have come from and (well) we rented many houses to work: when I did ‘How to be a Latin lover’ we rented many and now for ‘Acapulco’ (the series) too; for each film that is done, even I came here and they rented one for me, I like the houses more than the hotel because I take my dog ​​Fiona and then my family arrives,” he explained.