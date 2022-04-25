”They waited for the death of DJ Arafat…they will do the same with Didier Drogba”; terrible revelations reappear on the web

It is desolation and disappointment in the camp of Didier Drogba. His elimination in the first round of the FIF elections violently shook the web, causing great personalities to react.

Samuel Eto’o, having heard the sad news, sent a message of encouragement to his brother. Didier Drogba, even if he is disappointed, confided that he will continue to fight for the evolution of Ivorian football.

As for Apoutchou National, one of Didier Drogba’s biggest supporters, he made a “dangerous” publication in which he revealed the lack of consideration suffered by several Ivorian legends.

“In 2012, when DJ Arafat was at the height of his success, he asked for the Felix Houphouët-Boigny stadium to do a concert, they refused him. 1 year later, they gave the stadium to P-Square and Chris Brown to do their concert.

They waited for Arafat to die before giving him the stadium to hold his funeral and posthumously decorate it. Today, the same thing with Didier Drogba.

How can you entrust a field to a person who does not know how to throw a machete? Who can understand the suffering of footballers than the one who himself was a footballer? When will the Ivorians honor their artist and legend?

Look how Yaya Touré left the selection like a thief, yet he gave everything for his country. Look how Didier Drogba left the selection as if he had brought nothing to his country. J

Until when will the African continue in this mediocrity? DD, Yaya Touré until today, have never had a celebration since they retired to thank them for the work done for their country. But they will wait for their death to organize a grandiose funeral, perhaps even in heaven.

Really, I feel bad for my Africa. I would like to say to the leaders of the clubs, that you did not hurt Drogba, but rather your players and the country. You said yes to mediocrity.

By eliminating Didier Drogba from this federation, you have killed African football in its drive for sporting and global development.

Africa only celebrates the dead and not the living,” he wrote.