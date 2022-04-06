They want revenge! Real Madrid visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16; received a discharge
The Real Madrid visit today to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league (1:00 pm), in what is shaping up to be a rematch of last year’s semifinals won by the English.
The merengue team tied 1-1 in the first leg, but fell 2-0 in Stamford Bridge giving the pass to the final Chelseawhich would finally end up lifting the continental trophy by beating Manchester City in the end.
The English team is presented as an important obstacle for the merengues’ aspirations, although it is not at its best moment trapped in the extra-sports tensions derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The return of Benzema, author of a brace in Vigo, is crucial for the meringues, who have their best scorer in the Frenchman with 34 goals and 13 assists in 35 games. Together with him, Vinicius will do it, who follows him in the record for goals at the club.
The Real Madrid received the news that his coach Carlos Ancelotti, who has tested negative for Covid-19 and has traveled to London in the morning, will direct the meeting.
Likely lineups:
Chelsea: Mendy – Alonso, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, James – Jorginho, Kovacic – Mount, Ziyech, Havertz. Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy – Casemiro, Kroos, Modric – Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)
*Broadcast on ESPN*
On the other side David will play against Goliath, because Villarreal receives simultaneously the powerful Bayern Munich looking to surprise the German giant.
The ‘Yellow Submarine’ already gave a first chime by getting rid of the Juventus in the round of 16 of the continental tournament (1-1, 3-0), a feat he would like to repeat against the Bavarians, who crushed Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate to reach this instance.
Likely teams:
Villarreal: Rulli – Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza – Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo – Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma. Coach: Unai Emery
Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Upamecano, Hernández – Kimmich, Goretzka – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski. Coach: Julian Nagelsman