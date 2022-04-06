They want revenge! Real Madrid visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16; received a discharge

The Real Madrid visit today to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league (1:00 pm), in what is shaping up to be a rematch of last year’s semifinals won by the English.

The merengue team tied 1-1 in the first leg, but fell 2-0 in Stamford Bridge giving the pass to the final Chelseawhich would finally end up lifting the continental trophy by beating Manchester City in the end.

The English team is presented as an important obstacle for the merengues’ aspirations, although it is not at its best moment trapped in the extra-sports tensions derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.