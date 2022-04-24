They want to harm Chivas and it is leaked that Cadena exploded against Peláez

The confrontation between Cadena and Peláez

April 22, 2022 4:05 p.m.

The interim coach of Chivas, Richard Chainwould have had a disagreement with the Herd’s sports director, Ricardo Peláez, all this prior to the duel with Pumas where the rojiblanco team fights for vital points to ensure playoffs.

More Chivas news:

Vergara finally decided and Chivas already has a new DT before the tournament closes

As revealed by the journalist Jesús Hernández, the DT of Chivas he exploded in anger at the call for Fernando Beltrán, a key element for the Flock who recently recovered from an injury.

According to the mentioned source, Richard Chain He did not want to give him up, because he runs the risk of relapse into his injury, but Ricardo Peláez did not care and agreed to loan Nene Beltrán to the Mexican team.

Did Chivas and El Tri negotiate not to call Alexis Vega?

Chivas understands that he needs the six points that remain in dispute, therefore, they refused to lend Alexis Vega, hence Ricardo Pelaez negotiated the loan of Beltrán, something that Cadena did not like at all, according to Hernández.

More Chivas news:

Mozo and 2 more, the players that Lillini puts as a condition to reach Chivas