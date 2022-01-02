they want to make him an image player of the entire city, there will be many privileges for him and his family

The countdown has already started for Lorenzo’s official announcement Insigne to the Toronto. The agreement is imminent, the transfer will take place in June, when the contract with Napoli will expire. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

Latest Naples market

“Toronto has done everything to convince Insigne, who started with economic advances, with the agreement on the engagement now reached, but has extended his court to the project, to the idea they have in Canada of making Insigne an image player in a city , Toronto, where there are many Italians and where there will be many privileges for Insigne and his family. Canada, waiting for the announcement, will be a professional and life choice. June), he wants to try a new experience, he feels ready, he will leave again on the other side of the world “