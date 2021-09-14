“They wanted Cameron Diaz as Mexican!”

This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Desperado. by Robert Rodriguez, which also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the actress’s first major Hollywood role Salma Hayek.

In fact, at the end of the 90s Hayek was already a major star in Mexico thanks to her role in the hugely popular telenovela “Teresa”, but with Desperado landed in Hollywood and in a recent interview with Elle, the Oscar-nominated actress reflected on the big leap in her career.

Apparently, however, the studio behind the film, Colombia Pictures (from Sony) forced her to a long audition session because the producers weren’t sure they wanted to bet everything on a Mexican actress. “I remember Cameron Diaz was on the crest of the wave at the time and her last name was Diaz, so someone said she could play a Mexican“Hayek recalled.”Her name was on the list of actresses they had considered and I had to audition again … I’m not kidding, the studio wanted Cameron Diaz as a Mexican.“

Loading... Advertisements

This ‘incident’ with Cameron Diaz has opened her eyes (the family of Cameron Diaz’s father, incidentally, is of Cuban descent), although joining Desperado through auditions has been a source of a much better professional for Hayek.

Recall that Salma Hayek will debut in the MCU thanks to The Eternals: look at the first image of the new villain thanks to some collectibles.