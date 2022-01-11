“They wanted to infect everyone.” Crowd controversy in Adelboden – OA Sport

The show staged in the stands of Adelboden during the World Cup weekend just concluded was not appreciated by all the protagonists of the event, as underlined by the polemics perpetrated in no uncertain terms by the Austrian Manuel Feller.

The twelve thousand fans crammed into the stands of the Swiss town (many of which without mask) they infuriated the twenty-nine year old champion, finished second in both giant and slalom. Feller spared no criticism of the organizers, despite the fact that the decision of the authorities was well known to have the event run openly and without restrictions.

The words of the Tyrolean entrusted to the microphones of the ORF reveal an understandable concern motivated by the fact that a contagion close to the Olympics would be difficult to manage: “The Swiss have a slightly different approach to this pandemic. They try to infect everyone over the course of a weekend ” Feller said in an ironic but decisive tone.

Alpine skiing, Beijing 2022: Italy drops to 9 places with women, 7 for men remain

Much more philosophical is the point of view of the German Alexander Schmid who did not complete the second heat between the narrow doors: “For us skiers it is difficult: we have to show responsibility and keep safe distances. Nonetheless, a warm cheer is a huge motivation, and it’s just a lot of fun when the atmosphere gets up. “

Photo: Lapresse