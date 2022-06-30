They warn about the possible closure of hundreds of gas stations in Puerto Rico | Economy

A group of gasoline retailers assured that a crisis is approaching in the distribution of gasoline in Puerto Rico and the disappearance of many small businessmen, if the profit margins of those who are dedicated to the sale of fuel are not changed, since the current they are not effective in supporting these establishments.

“When establishing the profit margins, they did not take into account the small gas stations. We need to unite and find a solution. We are family businesses and this takes away energy, strength and money to continue our operation. We are going to have to close stations,” commented the president of the Association of Gasoline Retailers of Puerto Rico (ADGPR), Esdras Vélez, about the margins imposed by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

Carlos Crespo, leader of gasoline retailers and former president of the ADGPR, who made the same claim, offered an estimate of the impact that the gasoline industry on the Island could suffer, after the high costs of inflation, together with low profits. that fuel leaves them.

“According to a study we did in the gasoline sector, between 250 and 300 gas station owners are going to have to hand over the key to wholesalers, out of the 1,150 that operate at the moment,” said Crespo, who was concerned. for the scenario that could occur if there are not enough supplies due to high costs, given the possibility of a storm.