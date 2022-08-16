They warn of famine of 75% of the world if there is a nuclear war

London/Moscow.— A nuclear war between United States and Russia would cause a global famine that could kill more than 5 billion people, according to a study published yesterday by the scientific journal Nature Food.

Climatologists from the American Rutgers University have analyzed how the soot that would be expelled into the atmosphere by the fires derived from an atomic conflict would affect agricultural production worldwide.

the researcher Lili Xia and his group have studied six possible scenarios: five of them correspond to nuclear wars between India and Pakistan, while the sixth is a major conflict between Moscow and Washington. Scientists have made their calculations “based on the size of each country’s nuclear arsenal,” details the university.

Also read: Militarizing is “the wrong path”: Vice President Wola

By plugging their estimates into a climate model, the experts have calculated the impact on crop production of corn, rice, wheat and soybeans, as well as changes to grazing lands and global fish stocks.

Under the least damaging scenario, a restricted war between India and Pakistan, the world’s average production of food calories would decrease by 7% in the five years following the conflict. In the worst case scenario, that production would fall 90% in a period of three to four years.

More than 75% of the planet would suffer from famine in the worst case.

They talk about central Zaporizhia

In this context, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, discussed security at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (in southern Ukraine), controlled by Russian forces and the target of attacks.

It also reads: The evolution of the Mexican narco is concerned in Italy

“Sergei Shoigu conducted telephone negotiations with the UN Secretary General regarding the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, the UN He denied Russia’s accusations of blocking an inspection visit by independent experts to the Zaporizhia plant. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, asked the UN Security Council for the entry of a team of experts from said body “as soon as possible” to assess the situation at the plant.