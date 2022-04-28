They warn of the current situation with the coronavirus in Spain: “COVID-19 is out of control”

The end of indoor masks became official on April 20, 2022. According to data from the Ministry of Health published two days ago, hospitalizations for COVID have increased, the percentage of ICU beds in hospitals has increased, and family infections are once again the trend.

It may be due to Easter, it may be due to the end of indoor masks, outdoors it was no longer mandatory since February 8with exceptions, but what is clear is that the new strains of the coronavirus are present again and there is community transmission.

What the virologist Oriol Mitjá says

“We are facing a new wave. This variant has immune escape, just like omicron, and continues to escape vaccines. It is going to infect the rest of the Spanish people who did not suffer from BA.1”, explained Oriol Mitjá on the Cuatro program Todo es Mentira.

He also added that there are many reasons that have led to this increase, including that the population is losing immunity, that new variants have arrived and that many of the measures we used to contain the pandemic have been eliminated, such as the use of masks indoors and the isolation of positives, especially.

“A list is made of what other countries do. We are copying the person we already know has failed instead of making common sense decisions. We should put our masks back on“, has added.

Despite the good vaccination data in Spain, only 50% of the population has received the third dose of the vaccine, so that percentage would have to be increased to stop the spread of the virus. The last recommendation was that if you had taken the second dose, and you became infected, you should wait six months to take the third dose, and you would achieve what is called ‘hyperimmunity’.

about the possibility of a recurring fourth dosethe expert believes that it would be for people who put on the third gear for more than six months, especially if they are vulnerable.

Later, on his personal Twitter, Oriol Mitjà expressed his opinion on the current situation of the coronavirus after having tested positive for COVID. The renowned virologist has been resounding and has pointed to the beginning of the seventh wave. “COVID-19 is on the rampage,” she has said.