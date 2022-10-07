They warn that El Salvador is on the verge of a “humanitarian crisis” in its prisons due to Bukele’s war against gangs

File photo: Men detained during the state of emergency wait to be taken to a detention center in Ilopango, El Salvador (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

The “punitive fervor” of the “war against the gangs” of the government of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador has created the conditions for a “humanitarian crisis” to take place in the prisons, to which more than 54,000 detainees in the last six monthsaccording to a report by the International Crisis Group released on Thursday.

The Legislative Assembly, with an official majority, approved at the end of March a exception regime and six extensions to suspend constitutional rights in the face of an escalation in homicides.

According to the document, titled “A Remedy for Prison Fever in El Salvador,” this “terrible increase in gang violence” occurred “in the midst of the collapse of the secret talks between the government and the gangs”.

In the organization’s opinion, this “has paved the way for a police offensive marked by punitive fervor and suspension of basic rights. It adds that “instead of limiting itself to persecuting those responsible for the wave of murders in March,” the government has used the regime not only to “mercilessly repress” gang members or people with links, but “even some who do not they have had”.

“In this process, it has generated the conditions so that there can be a humanitarian crisis in the country’s overcrowded prisons”, warns the organization.

It points out that “the specific conditions of the prisons at this time are difficult to determine”, given that “It is not possible to confirm the registered total of inmates.”

“The sudden increase in mass incarceration is likely to have dire consequences for prisons in El Salvador” and “Overcrowding is likely to worsen already precarious sanitary conditions”underlines.

File photo: Gang members are seen inside a cell at the Quezaltepeque prison during a media tour of prisons in El Salvador on September 4, 2020 (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

A “FLEGGING BREATH”

Crisis Group indicates that “despite its popularity, the current strong-arm policy is not a promising solution” in the long term.

“Efforts to force a sudden collapse of gangs can offer only a fleeting respite if the gangs regroup and stage a backlashas they have done in the past”, warns the entity.

He points out that the Government should “make a large investment in initiatives to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of those who wish to rejoin society.”

Since El Salvador is under this exceptional regime, security officials or President Bukele They have not declared whether they will create any plan that goes beyond the mass arrest of alleged gang members.

File photo of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

“It is undeniable that the government has removed a large part of the gang members from the streets of El Salvador. But the gangs can recover from this setback if the authorities do not take other less repressive measures to reduce their number of members”, indicates the document.

International Crisis Group adds that programs focused on prisons will be “crucial to designing an effective rehabilitation and reintegration process.”

“HIT THE GANGS” ROAD TO RE-ELECTION

The organization points out that “the government’s strong-arm campaign based on raids, checkpoints and mass arrests appears to have dealt a blow to the gangs” and is “popular with Salvadorans and some regional observers.”

Women observe detained relatives when they are admitted to a detention center in Ilopango (REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

However, he warns that “the campaign could generate resentment and perhaps a backlash from gang members who see no way to reintegrate into a law-abiding society.”

He argues that “the political landscape of the country makes this prospect seem extremely remote”, given that the Bukele government “traces the path towards what it hopes will be another landslide victory in the elections” in 2024.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

How Nayib Bukele managed to block the extradition of a gang leader to the United States and keep his pact with the MS13 standing

An NGO from El Salvador warned that the criminal reforms promoted by Bukele “have vices of unconstitutionality”

Civil organizations in El Salvador denounced setbacks in access to public information

They denounced the regime of El Salvador before the IACHR for arbitrary detentions during the state of emergency