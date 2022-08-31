They warn that flights from Cuba to Nicaragua are being “closely followed” by the United States government

An investigation by the US Spanish-speaking channel, Univisión, revealed that the United States government is closely following and monitoring all flights from Cuba to Nicaragua, with stops in different countries, such as the Dominican Republic, whose purpose is the illegal trafficking of people to the southern US border.

According to this report, US officials explained that these connections are tracked on a daily basis and “they are concerned about the dramatic increase in irregular migration from Cuba through Nicaragua.”

“We have been closely following the routes, the numbers, the airlines, since mid-spring,” a senior US government official who did not want to be identified told Univision News.

They also stated that they are working with “key” countries to stop this migratory event and expressed concern about the high rates that these airlines, mostly charters, are pocketing for these connections. They say that the closure of some routes has had some success, but they do not believe that they will end.

Every day, the Managua Airport shows half a dozen charter flights such as Air Century, Sky King, Aruba, Conviasa, arriving either directly or through stopovers, always leaving the island. But a diplomat in Havana added that no matter how many explanations are given, the Cuban “does not want to hear, he just wants to flee.”

FLIGHTS FROM CUBA TO NICARAGUA, IN THE SIGHTS OF THE US

This investigation revealed that there are many fraudulent messages on social networks, at exorbitant costs and that even include the “coyote” to cross the border into the United States. An official from the US Embassy in Havana revealed that from that headquarters an almost daily call is made for Cubans to use legal channels to migrate and that the Cuban government should do the same.

Univisión showed that flights to Nicaragua from Havana or Camagüey between August 31 and September 8 were sold in Miami for more than 4 thousand dollars through Aruba Airlines.

“People are investing so much to bring their families here that they don’t have any money left over for their annual vacations,” said a Miami travel agency executive. Another Cuban, who arrived in the United States in January, explained that his luck was the help from the United States.

“In Cuba there is no way to make that money to come if it is not a relative who gave it to you,” said Adrián Suárez, a 26-year-old electrical engineer who paid almost $4,000 for a ticket to Nicaragua.