They warn that inflation is becoming a threat to the welfare of pets

As part of the charity’s ‘Stop Cruelty’ campaign, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) from the United Kingdom has reported receiving over 100 reports of abandoned animals every day throughout 2021 and that these figures are increasing this year.

A total of 38,087 notifications of abandonment were made to the charity’s cruelty hotline last year, an average of more than 3,000 reports a month, 104 a day or four stray animals every hour.

Thus, from the organization they warn that the number of abandoned animals is also increasing, with an increase in 17% from 2020 to 2021 and from 24% in 2022.

The RSPCA fears that the huge increase in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis due to inflation, which is putting pressure on people’s finances, means that this year even more animals are abandoned.

Although they claim to understand that unexpected situations can sometimes occur—the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have shown this—they consider that there is never an excuse to abandon an animalbecause there are always other options for those who have gone through difficult times and can no longer afford to keep their pet.

THE COST OF LIVING IS AN URGENT THREAT TO THE WELFARE OF PETS

A recent report published by the RSPCA in collaboration with the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also showed that the crisis of inflation is the most urgent threat for pet welfare in the UK.

78% of pet owners believe that the cost of living will affect their animals, almost seven in 10 (68%) expressed concern about the rising cost of care, and a fifth (19%) worried about how they will be able to feed their pets. The study also showed that cat owners appear to be the most affected and concerned due to cost-of-living pressures.

This worrying survey comes at a time when the charity says it is in its busiest period. The RSPCA receives around 90,000 calls a month to its cruelty hotline, but in the summer (July and August) calls increased to 134,000 per month and reports of cruelty skyrocketed to 7,600 each month, a devastating 245 each day.

Runaway inflation is not just a UK problem, but other countries like Spain are also suffering from it. In fact, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the United Kingdom registers an inflation of more than one 10%a figure similar to that of Spain that also exceeds 10%.