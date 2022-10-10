They warn that medical care alone will not stop the spread of diabetes

Today, one in seven American adults has type 2 diabetes, an increase from the 1970s, when just one in 20 had it. Many adolescents are developing what was once considered a disease of the elderly; 40 percent of young adults they will be diagnosed with it at some point in their lives.

Researchers studying type 2 diabetes have come to a compelling conclusion: there is no device or drug powerful enough to counteract the effects of poverty, pollution, stress, a poor food system, difficult-to-walk cities, and unequal access to health, particularly in minority communities.

“Our entire society is perfectly designed to create type 2 diabetes,” said Dean Schillinger, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco campus. “We have to break that down.”

Loretta Fleming didn’t know how to control her blood sugar until she signed up for classes at a community peer education center in the Bronx. Since then, she has become a diabetes educator. By: Desiree Rios | NYT

I also read: Science is getting closer to achieving the eradication of malaria

Diabetes, a social, economic and environmental problem

Schillinger and nearly two dozen other experts laid out a roadmap to achieve that goal in a comprehensive national report on diabetes submitted to Congress earlier this year, the first of its kind since 1975.

The report calls for reframing the epidemic as a social, economic and environmental problem, and offers a set of detailed solutions, ranging from improving access to healthy food and drinking water to rethinking the designs of communities, homes, and transportation networks.

“It all revolves around the massive federal subsidies that support the production of ingredients that are used in ultra-processed foodsloaded with sugar, low cost and with high energy density, as well as the unrestricted marketing of fast food child-oriented, suburban sprawl that requires driving instead of walking or biking — all those environmental forces that some of us have the resources to protect against, but low-income people don’t.” Schillinger stated.

Maria Garcia, who developed diabetes after a pregnancy nearly 30 years ago, in San Francisco on Sept. 6, 2022. By: Brian L. Frank | NYT

“We feel powerless as doctors because we don’t have the tools to address the social conditions that people face,” he added.

The report, published in January, calls for the creation of a national policy office to implement a far-reaching strategy for the prevention and control of diabetes. The document also calls for greater involvement of federal agencies, including those that regulate housing and urban growth, which, while seemingly unrelated to health, could play an important role in reducing the spread of the disease.

The recommendations are designed to address the so-called Social Determinants of Health, said Felicia Hill-Briggs, vice president of prevention at Northwell Health.

Diabetes and the barrage of risks

“When we stop thinking of health as just a biological disease to be cured, we can see that the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age play a crucial role in influencing who gets the disease and which ones will be. consequences,” Hill-Briggs said.

“Being born into poverty should not determine whether you have access to food, green space, or a functioning education system.”

Every patient with type 2 diabetes faces a barrage of risksincluding painful nerve damage, vision loss, kidney and heart disease, as well as foot and toe amputations. (Type 1 diabetes, formerly called juvenile diabetes, carries many of the same risks, but is thought to be an autoimmune condition.)

As of 2019, more than 14 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native adults had diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The figure for black and Hispanic adults was about 12 percent, compared to 7.4 percent for white adults.

Healthy foods are often not cheap in many places. By: William DeShazer | NYT

Maria Garcia, 58, a restaurant worker in San Francisco, developed type 2 diabetes nearly 30 years ago after a pregnancy. She has developed numerous complications over the years, including digestive problems, vision loss, and nerve damage so severe that they have caused problems with walking. At night, it feels like his legs are “on fire,” she said.

Garcia has stopped drinking sweetened sodas, but said she can’t afford to shop regularly. healthy food such as lean meat, fish, and vegetables. The situation was very different in the small town in Mexico where she was born, she recalled.

“Fresh food was really cheap, and sweets and treats were expensive,” he said. “We walked everywhere, even just to go to the supermarket.”

Many of the recommendations currently proposed by diabetes researchers are both politically unsightly and costly. But they could save money in the long run: One in four health care dollars goes to diabetes treatment, costing the nation $237 billion annually (most of it paid for by government health plans), along with $90 billion for reduced productivity.

Proposals against diabetes

subsidies for farmers to grow healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts to make them more affordable.

Paid maternity leave , so that working mothers can breastfeed their children. This practice is associated with a lower risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes for both mother and child.

Clear government guidelines about the strong link between sugary drinks and type 2 diabetes. Nearly 1 in 10 nutrition program dollars is spent on sweetened beverages, and the researchers recommend that government programs stop paying for them.

Improved nutritional labels that specify the amounts of sugar in beverages in teaspoons instead of grams, as it is a measure that consumers can more easily understand. A 16-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino contains 11 teaspoons of sugar; a 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea has 9 tsp.

I also read: Covid vaccines can cause temporary changes in the menstrual cycle without affecting fertility

The report also proposes high taxes 10 to 20 percent on the price of sugary drinks. The beverage industry has aggressively fought similar initiatives in the past.