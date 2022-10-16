They warn that the Mexican company Aeromar could stop flying to Cuba for this reason

Several international media have warned that the financial problems of the Mexican company Aeromar could stop flying to Cuba due to a possible technical bankruptcy. According to the general secretary of the Union Association of Flight Attendants of that country, Ricardo del Valle, this is likely.

According to the Aztec media “El Financiero”, the airline is in the midst of a technical bankruptcy that has led it to ignore the salaries of its employees and the payment of federal taxes to the Mexican government.

On October 12, several employees of this company held a demonstration in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport to demand that they pay their back wages. According to these sources, the payments are already over a million dollars.

It is expected that a general strike of the workers will break out soon, since in the last few hours the owner of Aeromar would have left Mexico and the internal situation is reeling. Cubans who have taken out tickets with this company should be aware, since they could be completely suspended, if this delicate situation continues.

AEROMAR FLIGHTS TO CUBA

Although the airline seems to be facing strong financial problems, it continues to grow and add point-to-point connectivity throughout Mexico, using its ATR-based fleet. From Mérida, Aeromar currently operates two weekly flights to Havana, Cuba.

Aeromar is one of the oldest airlines still active in Mexico. In addition, it is the only ATR operator in this country, mainly serving point-to-point routes that attract the business traveler.

Aeromar calendar in October in Cuba. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and (Sundays 2 flights) from Cancun. Wednesdays and Sundays from Mérida, Mexico.

Until September of this year, the airline operated around 270 flights per week on 24 routes, including some international ones, such as flights from Guadalajara International Airport, Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City and Monterrey International Airport to McAllen. , Texas, United States.