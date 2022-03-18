They warn that this cryptocurrency could double its price in summer

The Avalanche (AVAX) 20% rise could reignite the “bull flag” and potentially double the price of Avalanche in the summer, although the almost perfect correlation between Avalanche and Bitcoin so far this year could spoil these expectations.

AVAX could see a rise towards $157

This week AVAX has posted a sharp pullback in the market, which makes it largely feasible for rise another 100% in the second quarter of this same year. An upward trend that was confirmed after several months in which AVAX formed a price movement above $150, the all-time high in the market for this cryptocurrency.

This has created a perfect scenario in which “bull flags” denote “a breakout move above its upper trendlines, followed by an extended uptrend, with the profit target in length equal to the size of the underlying asset’s previous uptrend (also called a flagpole), Cointelegraph explains ”.