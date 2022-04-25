They watch in Santiago famous couturier Arcadio Díaz

In chapel A of the Blandino Funeral Home in this city of Santiago, the remains of the famous Fashion designer Arcadio Abraham Diaz Dominguezwho died at the age of 70.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at the Las Américas airport medical clinic on the morning of last Saturday, April 23. He was traveling from Venezuela to Miami and on a flight stopover to his native country (Dominican Republic) he died.

Arcadio was seeking treatment for his disease diagnosed years ago, chronic lymphoid leukemia. For that he was traveling accompanied by his eldest son Abraham, who spoke with this medium and offered details of the event.

He explained that this Monday his father was going to have some medical exams in Miami, to see the possibility of having a bone marrow transplant later.

“My dad had a relapse of chronic leukemia a year ago, he had treatment and in December he got better, but for a month now he already had a bad prognosis, a lymphoma, they were going to do a checkup to see if he could receive a kidney transplant. We were heading from Caracas to Miami when we got here (RD), he started to feel bad and had a strike.”

In Miami, Jenny Montoro, his ex-wife, with whom he lived for about 35 years and had three children: Abraham, Jenni and Bárbara, was waiting to accompany him in the treatments he would receive. Speaking between tears and sobs, the woman said “Arcadio was a great human being, the best father in the world, he was a chain that was built day by day with a lot of effort, work and dedication.”

Added Montoro, that “it was not a surprise, he had already suffered from this since 2000, when he was diagnosed with chronic lymphoid leukemia, and little by little, although he underwent chemotherapies, here as in Venezuela and Miami, he got worse and worse. , because that disease was kind of advancing”.

Colleagues from the world of fashion were present at the wake and defined it as a moment of great national and international sadness.

Leonel Lirio, a fashion designer, said: “The departure of Arcadio Diaz It is a very sad moment, not only for the world of national fashion, but for the entire country because he was of national and international importance, we ended up as great friends, he had a perfect finish on his garments and, above all, he was a great innovator. His human condition and simplicity will distinguish him forever “.

Socrates Mackinny expressed: “Saying one of the greats of fashion, a teacher too, is a trauma that always hurts, his legacy will continue and teachers know how to teach, they will make this brand Arcadio Diaz continue to live for many years, he is the king of the guayaberas, the chacabanas, but his greatest legacy was having shared his work with humility and the gift of people”.

Isabel Reynoso, president of the Dominican Republic Fashion Institute, expressed that he was “a great designer, a great creative, his legacy will live on in all the stores in the world, his humility and affability, with all his colleagues, we come to show solidarity with his relatives “.

Andrés Lora, Arcadio’s co-worker highlighted that “a wonderful being, perfectionist and dedicated to always doing his best, a fighter, simple and sincere”.

The king of the guayaberas (chacabanas)

The design and innovation that he gave to the famous garment known as Guayabera because of its origin in Cuba, gave Arcadio the fame of being “the king of guayaberas”, by impregnating new colors and designs to the chacabanas. He was responsible for this garment, traditionally worn only by men, being adapted for use by women, with modern styles.

Santiago origin

Arcadio Diaz She was born in Gurabo, a sector in the northern part of this city, but because she was trained in her area of ​​fashion and because of the job opportunity she emigrated to New York City in 1980, then she lived in Venezuela for another time in her life, where she met his ex-wife Jenny Montoro.

Arcadio Diaz He will be buried this Monday at 11:00 in the morning in the Fuente de Luz private cemetery, located on Avenida Circunvalación Norte, kilometer 2 1/2, in this city of Santiago.