“They watched me change naked”: Britney Spears once again denounces her guardianship and alludes to Jennifer Lopez

His guardianship is not ancient history for Britney spears. this Sunday, the singer once again denounced on her Instagram account her nightmarish daily life which lasted 14 years. We explain to you what the now deleted message contained.

“After 14 years of telling myself not to do what I wanted, it’s over for me. But that’s not the worst. The worst thing is that my family locked me in this place for 4 months“, she confesses. The star also alluded to her colleague J.LO : “I would love to see someone tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day, 7 days a week. No car, my own 5 year old security telling me at my own door that I can’t walk outside for 4 months. No door for privacy. They watched me change naked and take a shower.“Before continuing: “I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to get through this… What do you think she would do… His family would never allow that.“

This is not the first time that the interpreter of “Toxic‘ alludes to Ben Affleck’s wife There is no animosity between the two stars. They are even friends in everyday life. “As Jennifer Lopez once said, you look at that camera and you tell all the little girls in the world to speak up and never back down to bring light to injustice. I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind!“, had written a few weeks ago Britney. Moreover, following its publication, J.LO had given his full support to his colleague and friend.

From 2008 to 2021, all of the now 40-year-old star’s personal and financial affairs were under the guardianship primarily of his father, Jamie spears.