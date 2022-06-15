They were ALL of Shakira’s boyfriends before Gerard Piqué | PHOTOS

Although throughout his career Shakira She has tried to be very hermetic with her private life, something that she has never been able to hide from her fans and the press are her romances, so over the years several gallants have been known to her, so in case you do not remember them , below will be shown who they were everybody the a couple of the Colombian singer before of Gerard Piqué.

The Latin artist is currently going through a difficult time, since just a few days ago God confirmed that she is separating from the famous Spanish soccer player with whom she lasted 12 years and had two children, but although they never married, they will have to legally arrange how they will distribute some of their property and custody of their children.

In this situation, Shakira is single again and this is an excellent occasion to remember all the a couple that it got before of Gerard Piquébut it should be noted that despite being several, with some of them it lasted several years, so the interpreter is used to committing herself in her courtships:

Shakira she released her first album ‘Magia’ when she was only 14 years old, however, at that time the singer was with her first love, whom she met when she was 13 and 15. Her Romance It only lasted two years, and it has been speculated that he broke her heart due to infidelity, however, Pardo has never accepted it and they still maintain a friendship.

In 1992, the Colombian singer started a relationship with the young businessman who from the beginning was enchanted with her eyes. The courtship seemed very stable, since they even lived together and he tried to support her in everything regarding her musical career, but surprisingly, in 1994 Ulloa decided to end the relationship, because as she has stated, it was time for each who will take his way.

The boyfriend The one with which Shakira lasted the least was with the former member of the musical group Poligamia, a relationship that began in 1996 and ended just a few months later. It is rumored that Gustavo did not spend much time on the relationship sentimental they had, so the singer preferred to end it.

In 1997 the Colombian began a Romance with the Puerto Rican heartthrob of that time, who was also 17 years older than her, so their relationship was very media and controversial, and it was even speculated that the actor and model was with her only because of her fame. The relationship It lasted very little and ended because Ríos gave some statements in which he assured that they lived together, but this did not please him. Shakira and came out to deny it publicly.

The engagement longest of the interpreter, before the de Gerard Piqué, was with the son of former Argentine President Fernando de la Rúa. She and Antonio fell in love in 2000, when her career was taking off internationally. Their relationship It lasted until 2010 after the singer participated in the World Cup in South Africa with the song “Waka Waka”, in whose video clip the Spanish soccer player participated. It is so in this relationship she was the one who broke her then partner’s heart of 10 years.