“They were all screwed up, we were already winning 1-0”

2022-03-30
Lucas Cavallini, forward of the World Cup Canada, recalled the visit made by the Mexican team to Canada for the Concacaf Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022.
The Canadian squad defeated El Tri 2-1 on November 16 in low temperatures. The attacker mocked Chucky Lozano and the Aztec squad in an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“You have to do whatever it takes to win,” said Cavallini, a Canadian national with an Argentine father and a mother from the country of the maple leaf.
“You don’t know what the game against Mexico was like, in the anthem Chucky Lozano was frozen and shaking, they were all cold shit. I laughed and watched them from the bench. We were already winning 1-0”, he quipped.
That day the game was played at a temperature of -7 degrees with a wind chill of -17, conditions that visibly affected the Mexican players.
THE OTHER PART OF THE INTERVIEW
In the talk, Cavallini said that he has a dream of meeting Lionel Messi, and assured that he would like to meet Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.
“I can safely retire. I still can not believe it. I’m going to see Messi”, he pointed out, although he immediately clarified that “the intention is to go to compete”.