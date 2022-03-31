“They were all screwed up, we were already winning 1-0”

2022-03-30

Lucas Cavallini, forward of the World Cup Canada, recalled the visit made by the Mexican team to Canada for the Concacaf Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022.

The Canadian squad defeated El Tri 2-1 on November 16 in low temperatures. The attacker mocked Chucky Lozano and the Aztec squad in an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“You have to do whatever it takes to win,” said Cavallini, a Canadian national with an Argentine father and a mother from the country of the maple leaf.