They were all the BRIDES of Anuel AA before his wedding with Yailin La Más Viral | PHOTOS

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, better known as Anuel AAis one of the reggaeton singers who has been talked about the most in recent months, and not only because of his musical success, but because of what has happened in his personal life in terms of women refers, since after having finished in 2021 with Karol G, now in this month of June 2022 he has married civilly with Yailin The Most Viralso after many controversies, it is the ideal time to meet in Photos who were all girlfriends of the Puerto Rican interpreter before from his wedding with the “Chivirika”.

Notably Anuel AA He has had very serious relationships, which have lasted a long time and even with children involved, that is why this is not the first time he has married, so all the girlfriends that the interpreter has had have given something to talk about, although it is likely that the most controversial is Yailin The Most Viral.

She is a Puerto Rican model who was girlfriend of Anuel AA before he was famous, they even got married and had a child. She is also a dancer and recently launched as a singer. Her marriage ended after he was released after spending some time in jail.

The reggaeton player had an intense courtship with the famous Colombian singer, and it is even speculated that they could reach the altar, since both made tattoos of each other. However, although their romance seemed very stable, it ended in mid-2021. Although it has been rumored that there was infidelity on the part of Anuelboth interpreters have declared that their breakup took place on good terms.

According to information from the entertainment program ‘El gordo y la flaca’, during a rapper Drake’s party, Anuel AA He had a casual relationship with a young woman named Melissa Vallecilla, and from said fleeting romance she became pregnant. Presumably, the reggaeton player asked her to perform a prenatal DNA test to check her relationship, and the results came out positive. It is worth mentioning that the baby was supposedly already born and it was a girl, who was named Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla, so she bears the surname of the singer’s real name.

The singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic has become the second wife of Anuel AAAfter almost a year of relationship. It is rumored that their romance began even when he was still with Karol G, however, this information has not been confirmed. After learning of their courtship, there was great controversy, as many fans compared the Dominican with the Colombian, but these comments did not matter to the Puerto Rican. What is certain is that he is very much in love with Yailin, and now both have joined their lives before the law after marrying civilly.