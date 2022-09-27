They were also victims of violence

The lawyer’s murder Maria Belen Bernalvictim of femicide, evidences the situation of violence against women in Ecuador. And it occurs in all social strata, ages, races, it does not matter if it is famous or not. EXPRESSIONS remember some cases of women both in the country and abroad who have experienced it.

Nena Gutiérrez enters the operating room Read more

The Ecuadorian Lorraine Bobbitt you cut off the penis to her ex-husband John Bobbitt with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping, it happened in 1993. According to her, the night of the incident he arrived drunk and raped her; the motivation for her action was based on the fact that John subjected her to continuous humiliation and mistreatment. She founded Lorena’s Red Wagon, a foundation dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence.

Alizee

She was known as “the Beyonce of Africa” and he was one of the biggest pop stars. Her dream ended after her husband murdered her with her four-year-old daughter. According to the testimonies she had a fight with him, he hit her with a heavy object. When he was arrested he defended himself by saying that they had fainted from a gas leak. Fortunately, the authorities sent him to prison.

Pamela Cortés was diagnosed with venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism Read more

Halle Berry

american actress Halle Berry He said that if a man or anyone lays a hand on you once he will do it again. She lost 80% of her hearing in one ear due to a beating, and her mother (Judith) suffered domestic violence.

Natalie Wood

american actress Natalie Wood it is said that she drowned in an accident, but testimonies indicate that she was murdered by her husband Robert Wagner. The two had an argument while they were on a yacht.

The two had been drinking, and according to some of their companions, he pushed her. The case was never solved and the femicide would have been caused by Robert Wagner’s anger after she claimed his relationship with other women.

Sharon

the national singer Sharon fathered a son with Geovanny Lopez, who managed his artistic career. After several presentations on the beach in January 2015, she died on the road to São Paulo in an apparent traffic accident. She was traveling in her vehicle with her partner. After the respective investigations, he was prosecuted for the crime of femicide and sentenced to 26 years in prison. He was a victim of abuse, according to several testimonies.