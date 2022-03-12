They were Catwoman and now they congratulate Zoë Kravitz

batman It premiered last week and is a box office success around the world. In just its opening weekend, it grossed more than $250 million, making it Warner Bros’ highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to Robert Pattinson like the Knight of the Night, the participation of Zoe Kravitz What selina kyle and his alter ego cat woman. And now, the actresses who knew how to embody this character congratulated her.

michelle pfeiffer, who played the character in batman returns and Halle Berryon cat womanThey congratulated her on her Instagram account. Both left messages of approval to which Kravitz responded with joy.

Years ago, in 2019, when Kravitz was announced for the role, she was also greeted by Anne Hathawaywho played the character in The Dark Knight Rises from Christopher Nolan. Biggest congratulations to Zoe Kravitz to get the role of his life. Well, a life anyway… Enjoy the ride, Selina,” she wrote in October of that year.